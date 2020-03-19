BC Reports Another Covid-19 Death

BC's coronavirus cases total 271 after 40 cases were added today.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported an additional death, brining the country's COVID-19 death toll to 10.

"What we do today makes a difference. The actions we take today are important. So right now, and in the days and weeks and months ahead we need to do what we're asked to do. We need to do it 100%," Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix stated. "And we need to keep doing it until we are told we can stop."

Dix says people must be comitted to the fight against COVID-19 and doing it together will make for a stronger community.