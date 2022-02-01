BC's COVID hospitalizations have reached peak, health officials say

The number of patients being admitted to B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 appears to have peaked, health officials said Tuesday while sharing new findings about the Omicron variant.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations has started decreasing across every age group, weeks after confirmed case numbers began to rapidly decline.

"It does look like we are at our peak of hospitalizations," Henry said. "And this is where we would expect to be, given the modelling that we've been using to help us understand the trajectory."

While B.C.'s hospitalization numbers reached a new record-high of 1,054 on Monday, officials said the length of stays has been decreasing – particularly now that the vast majority of patients are testing positive for Omicron.

Compared to those with Delta, Omicron patients require "approximately half" as much time in hospital, Henry said.

A deep dive into hospitalization numbers also revealed the unvaccinated are making up a smaller proportion of patients.

That group is still over-represented among COVID-19 patients – making up 26 per cent of hospitalizations from Jan. 14 to 27, despite accounting for less than 14 per cent of the population – but Omicron has led to a significant rise in so-called "incidental" cases that have skewed the numbers, Henry said.

Incidental patients are those who are admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 but test positive during routine screening. "So it's not COVID that's driving them into hospital," Henry said.

B.C. has also seen an increase in serious illness among people age 80 and older during the Omicron wave, regardless of vaccination status. Henry noted that group is more likely to have underlying illness that could send them to hospital, where they would be screened for COVID-19.