BC's 'Raise-a-Reader' campaign begins

Nearly 55,000 kids, parents and caregivers in B.C., including in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, can access family literacy programs to improve their reading skills through the annual Raise-a-Reader campaign Sept. 22-29, 2022.

"Literacy is an essential skill that opens so many doors for children and their families throughout British Columbia, and that's why I love being able to promote Raise-a-Reader Week," said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. "Contributions to this campaign help support year-round programing for children and their families to engage in reading, playing and other activities that help develop these important skills."

This year, the B.C. government is donating $500,000 to the yearly Raise-a-Reader campaign to support literacy programs offered through community organizations, public libraries and schools. Postmedia raises money through donations to fund virtual and in-person family literacy programs across B.C. annually.

The Province supports literacy in partnership with Decoda Literacy Solutions, which manages the donations and provides resources such as reading materials, training and funds to help with community-based literacy and learning programs throughout B.C. communities.

"Many individuals support Raise-a-Reader through their work and community groups. We are very appreciative of their commitment to this important program," said Sandra Lee, executive director, Decoda Literacy Solutions. "The program provides children and families across B.C. with literacy and learning resources."

Money raised through the campaign reaches children and families through programs, such as one-to-one reading and tutoring programs, story walks, English-language learning and Parent-Child Mother Goose.

Members of the public are invited to visit the Canada Helps website to make a donation to the community of their choice: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/42475