BC SPCA offers half-price adoptions to create space for animals displaced by wildfires

As wildfires continue to threaten communities across British Columbia, the BC SPCA is holding a half-price adoption promotion to free up space in its locations for emergency boarding of animals impacted by the fires.

"Our goal is to create capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the animals currently in our care," says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. The promotion, which takes place July 20-30, is presented by Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We are offering 50% off adoption fees of all companion animals - dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals," says Chortyk. "We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion.

You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA's emergency response for animals in crisis." The BC SPCA has provided free emergency boarding for more than 80 animals since the fires began through its shelters and at a BC SPCA Animal Evacuation Centre set up in Kamloops on July 7.

"We are extremely grateful to Hill's for their ongoing and generous support of vulnerable animals in B.C.," says Chortyk. "In addition to providing food for animals in our facilities throughout the year, they have sent pallets of food to Kamloops to help us care for animals displaced by the wildfires. Having a consistent, quality diet for the animals is so important to their welfare."

If you are interested in adopting a new furry best friend, please visit the BC SPCA website. View animals currently looking for loving homes and follow the online instructions for the adoption process.