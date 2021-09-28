BC SPCA offers half price off

The BC SPCA is holding a half-price adoption promotion to free up space in its locations for incoming animals.

“Many of our shelters are very full right now with animals seized or surrendered in large-scale investigations and our goal is to create capacity for these animals, while at the same time finding wonderful homes for the pets currently in our care,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

The promotion, which takes place Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We are offering 50% off adoption fees for all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals (with the exception of horses),” says Chortyk. “We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity for abused and neglected animals who urgently need our help.”

If you are interested in adopting a new furry best friend, please visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/adopt. View animals currently looking for loving homes and follow the online instructions for the adoption process.

“We are extremely grateful to Hill’s for their ongoing and generous support of vulnerable animals in B.C. and for sponsoring this adoption promotion,” says Chortyk.