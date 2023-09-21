BC SPCA seizes 30 Dachshunds from terrible living conditions in the Okanagan

The BC SPCA seized 30 Dachshund dogs from an Okanagan breeder, ranging in age from 4 months to 5 years of age. The dogs were found to have dental disease, overgrown nails, exposure to high ammonia levels and were living in unsanitary conditions. They were kept in small crates; the little bedding present was soiled with urine and feces.

“When our animal protection officers arrived on site, the smell of ammonia permeated the house. They found that the dogs were primarily kept in a basement where urine was soaked into the wooden shelves holding dog crates” explains Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Although they had occasional outside access, it was clear that these little ones spent most of their time without proper ventilation or comfort.”

The dogs are not socialized and are fearful, Drever added “they are all currently under the care of a veterinarian and are receiving all the love and attention they deserve.”

Please note, these dogs are not currently available for adoption.