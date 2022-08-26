BC SPCA take 99 birds from West Kelowna property

The BC SPCA is caring for 99 budgies who were surrendered into the society’s care following an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna.

“The guardian was not able to care for such a large number of birds properly, resulting in numerous health and sanitation issues,” says Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so that they could get the on-going care they needed.” All the birds were initially transported to the SPCA in Kelowna on Aug. 24, but some will be transferred to other SPCA shelters to ensure there is adequate space and staffing for their care. Drever added that orders of care were issued for some remaining birds at the residence and said officers will be following up next week. “If we are not satisfied that the required changes have been made, we will be taking more animals into our care.

“Because of the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the province, we will keep the birds in quarantine for 30 days,” says Drever. “Once the quarantine period is up we will be looking for homes for them all.”

The BC SPCA is grateful for donations to support the care of these birds. If you can help, please visit spca.bc.ca/donate.