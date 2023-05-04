BC Transit app getting makeover: new free subscription offered to users

It’s important for BC Transit customers to have trip-planning options that best suit their needs, and customers who use the Transit app will soon see an enhanced version that offers additional features to further improve the transit experience, at no extra cost to them.



Beginning May 4, BC Transit will be providing riders with free subscriptions to Royale, an upgrade to the existing version of the Transit app, which will provide the following improvements for customers:

a wider geographical range for real-time bus tracking

a view of the full transit schedule instead of just short-term departures

fun, interactive features to make the transit journey more enjoyable

All other features offered by the Transit app will remain available, including up-to-the-minute BC Transit service alerts, directions, trip notifications, bus stop alerts, alternative routes and the ability to save your regular routes.

Subscriptions to Royale will come at no cost to users. Customers will receive a message in the app informing them that BC Transit is upgrading them to Royale. Customers will also notice the app will allow them to switch the app icon and theme to match BC Transit’s branding.



Transit app utilizes the open data provided by BC Transit’s NextRide technology. NextRide uses Automated Vehicle Location technology to allow customers to see real-time bus locations along routes and identify predicted arrival times at any selected stop. Onboard, automated stop announcements call out stops to customers riding the bus, which increases comfort and convenience, while also improving the overall accessibility for BC Transit customers.



NextRide technology is currently available in 34 transit systems throughout BC, and more information is available here.