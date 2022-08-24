BC Transit making bus route changes in Penticton area

BC Transit, the City of Penticton and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are announcing two service changes in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, effective September 6 and September 19, 2022.

On September 6, regular service levels will return to route 10 Naramata/Penticton and route 16 Lake to Lake.

On September 19, changes will be made to multiple routes to accommodate the City of Penticton’s Lake-to-Lake Bike Route. This includes interim changes to routes and schedules on the following routes:

1 Lake Okanagan/Wiltse

5 Main Street

15 Night Route

16 Lake to Lake

20 Okanagan Falls/Penticton

As a result, some bus stops will be closed due to the route changes, and bus stop closure signs will be posted to direct passengers to the nearest stop. Stop closures will be effective starting September 19, 2022.

Later this fall, the public will have the opportunity to share their thoughts regarding permanent routing options through the Penticton Transit Restructure Plan process. This plan is being conducted in partnership between BC Transit and the City of Penticton and is aimed at better aligning the transit network with current and future travel needs.

Please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen for full details, schedules and maps. Customers can also consult with NextRide for up-to-date schedules. The NextRide Automatic Vehicle Location technology offers greater predictability to transit users during unforeseen events, such as delays, detours or other service challenges that impact transit operations

September 6 schedule changes are available online while the September 19 changes will be available online September 6.