BC Transit responds to pending job walk off from Kelowna Regional Transit System drivers

BC Transit is notifying its riders that ATU Local 1722 operating under First Transit has indicated a deadline to take further job action and cease service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System as of the start of the service day at 5:28 am on October 5, 2022.

ATU Local 1722 has taken job action since issuing a strike notice effective September 1. They have given a deadline of October 5 as when they will cease service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System. handyDART service for customers requiring transportation to renal dialysis, cancer treatment, multiple sclerosis and other specialist appointments has been deemed essential and will operate during this service disruption. All other pre-booked trips will be notified of cancellation.

ATU 1722 job action will not impact service on the Route 90 UBCO/Vernon from the Vernon Regional Transit System, or the Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna from the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System. We will keep customers updated if anything changes through customer alerts at bctransit.com/vernon and bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

BC Transit say they sincerely apologizes to customers for any inconvenience caused by the disruption. BC Transit also says they understands the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.

BC Transit is the Provincial Crown Agency responsible for the delivery of transit services outside of Greater Vancouver. They contract the services of private operating companies to deliver these transit services. These companies hire and manage their own workforces.

The labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor – First Transit – and their unionized employees. BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and hopes the parties will find resolution soon. Customers may also follow @BCTransit on Twitter for updates.