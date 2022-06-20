BC Transit Shifting to Summer Mode in Kelowna

BC Transit and its regional partners* are informing customers of seasonal schedule adjustments effective July 3, 2022 in the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

Starting Sunday, July 3, transit users in the Kelowna region will see schedule adjustments on many routes throughout the transit system.

BC Transit works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect school no longer being in full session. Increased service on these routes will resume in the fall, when school returns.

For more details on schedule changes, trip planning and fares, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna.