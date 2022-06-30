BC Transit Superstars Across the Province

For their professionalism, teamwork and dedication to public transit in their communities, BC Transit is recognizing four individuals and seven teams as the latest Transit SuperStars.



“This year we are not only recognizing the achievements of some really special individuals who exemplify our values, but also several dedicated and passionate teams that supported their communities through wildfires last summer and historic flooding in the fall,” said Tim Croyle, Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer for BC Transit. “These people have all gone well beyond what could be expected of them because they care deeply about their customers, co-workers and communities.”



Every year, BC Transit recognizes excellence and celebrates the Transit SuperStars making a positive difference in regional transit systems across the province. Each winner meets one or more of BC Transit’s core values: community, customer service, innovation, safety, teamwork and trust and respect.

Here are the latest Transit SuperStar award winners:

Central Fraser Valley, Cowichan Valley, Merritt and Princeton teams – Their teamwork allowed them to maintain service where possible while also supporting emergency response in their communities due to severe flooding that caused catastrophic damage for people, both personally and professionally.

Shirley Grinde – Penticton handyDART – Shirley has been a cornerstone to custom operations for decades. She sincerely cares about the needs and wellbeing of customers, while also keeping in mind the operational side of handyDART service in Penticton.

Port Alberni team – They have supported each other and worked hard to ensure customers had the most reliable service possible. This meant sometimes taking on work outside of their usual roles and working around the clock to get the job done for people in the Port Alberni Regional Transit System.

Karen Sankey – Comox Valley – Karen had worked for 31 years in public transit in the Comox Valley before retiring this past March. Over her decades of service, Karen worked tirelessly to build and promote conventional and handyDART service from a two bus conventional system in the early 1990’s to the current 27 vehicle fleet. Her dedication to the job was unmatched.

Shuswap and Vernon teams – These two great teams demonstrated outstanding efforts to ensure the safety and well-being in their communities over the many months of unrelenting seasonal forest fires and heat waves during the summer of 2021. Working around the clock and dealing with evacuations and transportation to cooling centers, these teams supported and served their community through what was a very challenging, emotional and in some cases dangerous time.

Roberto Pomponio – Kelowna Maintenance Manager - Roberto is the winner of the annual Rodi De Vuono Award for Outstanding Service. He has held many roles over his 20 years in public transit, and plays a key role in ensuring BC Transit’s second largest fleet is ready to provide safe and reliable service. Roberto is known for his calm demeanor and ability to coordinate several teams to meet challenges when they arise.

Matt Berry – President of Penticton Transit Services - The winner of the annual Mike Docherty Lifetime Achievement Award, Matt will be retiring in 2022 following a remarkable 37-year career. Matt’s easygoing nature, sense of humour and kindness has touched the lives of many, and he has been instrumental in providing decades of top-notch transit service in the South Okanagan.

The Transit SuperStar winners were recently recognized and presented with plaques at an awards dinner as part of BC Transit’s annual workshop. People working in the Victoria Regional Transit System are eligible for BC Transit’s Core Value Awards, which take place annually as part of the Recognizing Excellence and Values employee recognition program.