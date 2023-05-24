BC Transit taking part in Go By Bike Week in Kelowna

BC Transit and its regional partners* are urging customers to consider a different type of sustainable transit and take part in Go By Bike Week, May 29 through June 4, 2023.

Residents can register for Go By Bike Week to win amazing local and provincial prizes. Individuals or teams can register and log their bike rides, even a single ride will count towards entry into the prize draw.

BC Transit will be taking part in several Go By Bike Week events at ‘celebration stations’ around the region, to help promote sustainable transportation and to teach cyclists how to use the bike racks on buses. These bike racks make it easier for cyclists to combine two forms of sustainable transportation when travelling longer distances - or when the weather changes throughout the day and makes cycling less desirable than it was first thing in the morning.

BC Transit will be at the following locations for Go By Bike Week:

Stuart Park - Monday May 29 from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Ben Lee Park – Thursday June 1 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

To learn more about BC Transit, or for trip planning information, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna

To register and get more information about Go By Bike Week in the Kelowna and Central Okanagan region, please visit gobybikebc.ca/kelowna-central-okanagan