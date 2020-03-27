BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

BC Transit is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by reducing the number of passengers on board BC Transit buses.

As of Monday, March 30, our transit operators will be monitoring passenger capacity based on direction from BC Transit operations. This will allow additional space in-between customers, and provide space for people to move within the bus if they feel necessary. With changes at post-secondary schools, primary and secondary schools, businesses and government agencies, BC Transit has seen a decrease in ridership of about 50 to 70 per cent depending on the transit system.

We do not anticipate pass-ups with this change based on current ridership statistics, and if there are pass-ups we will track the instances through our normal process and make adjustments are required. We ask customers to please leave plenty of time for their transit trip to allow for physical distancing, and thank our customers for their patience.

BC Transit has already implemented the following physical distancing measures:

Rear door loading, except for those with accessible needs

Not collecting fares

Enhancing the red line for customers to remain behind to provide physical distance from the operator

Promoting good etiquette on transit for physical distance including providing space for other customers and checking passenger loads before traveling

We are also reviewing service levels in communities across the province, and will continue to make adjustments based on resource availability and ensuring appropriate physical distancing can be practiced.

We are continuing to be there for those that need transportation services including people going to work at healthcare facilities and other critical services, and going for a weekly grocery trip.

If you have questions or comments, please contact your local transit office through BCTransit.com or call your local transit office.