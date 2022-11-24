BC Tree Fruits Cooperative held special member meeting to discuss closures of packing facilities.

Following an announcement by BC Tree Fruit Cooperative (“BCTFC”) on August 17, 2022 of the closure of the organization’s Lake Country and Kelowna packing facilities, a group of growers requisitioned for a Special General Meeting (“SGM”) of the Cooperative to deal with a number of important matters ranging from the composition of the board of directors, facility investments and the potential sale of properties. The SGM was held on November 22, 2022 at the Peachland Community Centre.

“The meeting was very well attended with 70% of the voting members coming out to vote on resolutions that would have serious implications for the Cooperative now, and into the future”, says Andre Scheepers, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Cooperative. “The special resolutions that were on the agenda did not receive enough votes to pass. It is now important that all members of the Cooperative, its Board of Directors and management come together to focus on improving the strength of the Cooperative to the benefit of all its growers”.

“Our Board of Directors and management have been actively communicating with members over the past three years and is committed to continuing to discuss the opportunities and solutions that are in the best interest of all growers in the Cooperative”, say Warren Sarafinchan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rising costs of farm inputs and weather events over the last three seasons have put significant pressure on all growers. As a grower owned Cooperative, we place growers first in everything that we do, and we are confident that the facility decisions we have made, while difficult, are necessary for the future of the Cooperative and are key to improving grower incomes as quickly as possible”.