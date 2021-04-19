BC Tree Fruits Extends CEO's Contract

While local tree fruit growers work in their fields with eager anticipation of this year’s crop, BC Tree Fruits growers have an added assurance of stability with the extension of the Cooperative’s CEO contract.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Warren Sarafinchan has accepted the Cooperative’s offer to continue in his current capacity as Chief Executive Officer for another 5 years. As Warren has already demonstrated, he is fully committed to working with the growers, board members and employees at the Cooperative to implement the changes needed to strengthen the Cooperative and improve grower profitability”, says Steve Brown, President of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative Board of Directors.

“In his short time with the Cooperative, Warren and his team have been working tirelessly to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and has taken major steps to right size all aspects of the organization. The Board of Directors is confident that Warren is the right person to deliver the changes required in our Cooperative”, says Brown.

“I thank the Board of Directors for their continued confidence in me and consider it a privilege to be able to lead the Cooperative into the future”, says Sarafinchan. “In the last 18 months we have taken significant steps to turn over a new leaf and make needed changes. Much has already been done, but there is much more to do. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, our growers, our employees and with the BC Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries to build a sustainable tree fruit industry here in British Columbia.”

“I am excited to be able to share this news of consistent leadership and positive momentum with you today”, says Brown. “We look forward to a bright future with Warren at the helm as we all work together at BC Tree Fruits to supply fresh, sweet Okanagan fruit to the world.”

BC Tree Fruits is a staple of local, western Canadian produce. As the Cooperative supports our dedicated growers, we remind