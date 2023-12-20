BC United Introduces Ron Hovanes as Candidate for Boundary-Similkameen

Today, BC United is thrilled to announce the candidacy of Ron Hovanes for Boundary-Similkameen in preparation for the upcoming provincial election, scheduled for October 2024.

Ron Hovanes, a long-time advocate for his community and former Mayor of Oliver, shared his enthusiasm to be running under the BC United banner, saying, "I am excited to stand as the BC United candidate for Boundary-Similkameen. Together, we can address the serious challenges facing our community and province as a whole, including the health care crisis, public safety concerns, and the skyrocketing cost-of-living.”

BC United's Leader, Kevin Falcon, shared his excitement about Ron Hovanes joining the team, “Ron Hovanes will be an outstanding candidate for Boundary-Similkameen. Ron has a proven track record of getting things done and I know he’ll stand up for the issues most important to the region like affordability, safe communities, and fixing health care. Together, we will fix British Columbia.”

Hovanes further emphasized, “After two terms of the NDP government, everything is worse off in our province. I’m honoured to be part of the BC United Team joining Kevin Falcon to put forward a positive vision for the future of British Columbia and bringing a government to Victoria that knows how to get big things done. I’m looking forward to working with Kevin to build a stronger, brighter future for Boundary-Similkameen and our province.”

For more information about Ron Hovanes and his candidacy, please visit: www.ronhovanes.ca