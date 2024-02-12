BC United introduces Stephen Johnston as West Kelowna-Peachland candidate

BC United announced Stephen Johnston as its candidate for West Kelowna-Peachland in the upcoming provincial election. With a shared commitment to tackling affordability, health care, and the public safety crisis, Johnston brings invaluable experience and passion to the BC United team.

Stephen Johnston, 38, a dedicated City Councillor in West Kelowna and an entrepreneur, brings a wealth of experience to the West Kelowna-Peachland riding. With a strong background in business and a life time resident of West Kelowna, Johnston is well known for delivering results to his constituents.

Johnston, stating, “I’m excited to join Kevin Falcon and the BC United team in continuing the exceptional representation that BC United MLA Ben Stewart has provided for 14 years. Our communities deserve strong representation and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure my community and future generations have the best access to things like housing, health care, education, and public safety. I look forward to working with Kevin Falcon and the BC United team to help shape a prosperous future for our province.”

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon expressed his confidence in Johnston's candidacy, stating, “Stephen Johnston is a young community leader who represents exactly the kind of highly qualified candidates that are choosing to run with BC United. His dedication to serving the community and proven track record of success makes him an invaluable addition to our team. I look forward to working alongside Stephen to fix the real challenges like health care, affordability, and public safety for all British Columbians.”

