BC United introduces Tracy St. Claire as Candidate for Penticton-Summerland

Today, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon was joined by medical professionals as he announced Tracy St. Claire as the party’s candidate for Penticton-Summerland. With a rich history of community engagement and a track record of effective leadership, St. Claire brings substantial experience and dedication to her candidacy.

A long-time Penticton resident, St. Claire was raised in the community where she now resides with her husband Dave and their two daughters, Erika and Lindsay. With a strong background as Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice, St. Claire possesses valuable insight into the challenges of delivering front line medical care to patients. She is well known for collaborative and innovative solutions that translate into improved results for the patients in Penticton.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon expressed his excitement to St. Claire’s candidacy, stating, "Tracy St. Claire has the leadership qualities necessary to be an outstanding MLA for the residents of Penticton-Summerland. Her deep roots and dedication to the community with her proven track record will make her an outstanding candidate."

St. Claire expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "I am deeply honoured to seek the support of the people of Penticton-Summerland and to try and maintain the standard of service that BC United MLA Dan Ashton provided for many years. My commitment to improving health care access and quality, along with my passion for community service, will drive my efforts as the MLA."

St. Claire received ringing endorsements from a plethora of former MLAs, including Bill Barisoff, Rick Thorpe and retiring MLA Dan Ashton who said, "I'm excited to have Tracy become the candidate for BC United to represent Penticton, Summerland, Naramata and surrounding area. I look forward to supporting her and Kevin Falcon leading up to and during the next election. Tracy will work diligently for all the Citizens of this wonderful area."

As BC United continues to prepare for the upcoming election, the party continues to attract high calibre candidates that are United by the commitment to build a better future for the next generation.

For more information about BC United candidate Tracy St. Claire, visit: www.tracystclaire.com.