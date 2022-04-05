BC Urban Mayors' Caucus Welcomes Funding for Transit

The BC Urban Mayors’ Caucus (BCUMC) welcomes the news from the Federal and Provincial Governments allocating $204 million in additional transit pandemic-relief funding to support BC’s transit operators.

Affordable, reliable and accessible public transit is critical to the economic, social and environmental future of our cities. Investing in sustainable transportation has never been more important for economic recovery to ensure our residents can get to work, school and appointments.

The BCUMC has been calling on senior levels of government to provide support into 2022 as the pandemic continues.

The caucus applauds both the Federal and Provincial Government for working together to address the needs raised by our member local governments.

It is through collaboration across all levels of governments that our residents are best served.