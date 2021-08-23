BC Vaccination Card now a reality

By order of Provincial Health, proof of vaccination will be required to access some events, services and businesses.

Starting September 13, you must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

By October 24, you must be fully vaccinated.

The requirement applies to all people born in 2009 or earlier (12+) and covers:

Indoor ticketed concerts, theatre, dance, symphony and sporting events

Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants, pubs and bars

Nightclubs and casinos

Movie theatres

Gyms, pools and recreation facilities

Does not include youth recreational sport

Indoor high intensity group exercise

Indoor organized gatherings like weddings, parties, conferences, meetings and workshops

Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities like pottery and art

Does not include K to 12 school and before and after school programs

Post-secondary on-campus student housing

Events, businesses and services will ask to see your proof of vaccination and valid government ID.

The requirement is in place until January 31, 2022, subject to extension.

Coming soon: B.C.'s vaccine card

You'll be able to show your proof of vaccination easily using the B.C. vaccine card website. The secure website will be available for September 13 and will provide confidential access to your proof of vaccination. You'll be able to save your vaccine card to your smartphone and show it when accessing events, services and businesses. A secure paper option will also be available for September 13.

To access your B.C. vaccine card, you'll need to provide:

Name

Date of birth

Personal Health Number (PHN)

People visiting from outside of B.C. are also required to show proof of vaccination.

People from other Canadian provinces or territories must show: Provincially/territorially officially recognized vaccine record and valid government ID from the same province or territory.

International visitors must show:

Proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada

Passport

If you haven't been vaccinated yet, you may find it difficult to access some events, services and businesses.