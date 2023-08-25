BC wildfire supression efforts on McDougal Creek wildfire

Active wildfire suppression efforts continue for McDougall Creek Wildfire in the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Electoral Area West, Westbank First Nation and West Kelowna, while the Clifton/McKinley and Lake Country fires are held. Weather and wind patterns continue to be closely monitored.



BC Wildfire is conducting aerial ignition from the top of the Bald Range area south to roughly 11 km on the Bear Main. This ignition operation will be supported by ground crews, heavy equipment, and aerial resources. Visit BC Wildfire Service (gov.bc.ca) or call 250-571-4913 for more information on current resources and activities specific to BC Wildifire’s support for McDougall Creek Wildfire.



“Crews are working hard to strengthen control lines in the northern portion of the fire with BC Wildfire Service,” said Fire Chief Ross Kotscherofski, North Westside Fire Rescue. “While we are making good progress, there is a lot of work to do to make this area safe. I also want to reassure residents that regular emergency services like first medical response and regular fire suppression continue to be available.”



Properties north of Terrace Mountain Road along Westside Road including La Casa up to and including Fintry Provincial Park remain on Evacuation Order until further notice.



With the increase in sunny weather, crews are asking boaters to steer clear north of W.R. Bennett Bridge and Fintry Provincial Park to allow aerial fire support to fight the fire.



The McDougall Creek Wildfire is estimated 12,318 hectares.



Further updates will be provided later today on potential downgrades of Evacuation Orders in some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation. Residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources to aid in their safe return. For the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:

For more information

Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and to also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free). While we welcome all inquiries, the Emergency Operation Centre is also appealing to the public to only call the public information line if their matter is urgent, if they are on Evacuation Order or if they have been called to confirm a loss on their property. This will allow the Emergency Operations Centre the time to focus resources on helping those who need it most at this difficult time. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.



For municipal and local government information such as landfill and local transfer stations hours, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites: