BC Will Be the First Province with a Home Buyer Protection Period

A new homebuyer protection period will protect people in B.C. looking to buy a home from being pressured into high-risk sales.

The period is the first of its kind in Canada and marks the first key action the Province is taking based on the B.C. Financial Services Authority's (BCFSA) report on ways to offer homebuyers better consumer protection in the real estate market. The mandatory three-day period will give homebuyers an opportunity to take important steps, such as securing financing or arranging home inspections, as they prepare to make one of their biggest financial decisions.

"Too many people have been faced with giving up an inspection in order to buy a home," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. "This is a major step toward providing homebuyers with the peace of mind they deserve while protecting the interests of people selling their homes - for today's market and in the future."

The homebuyer protection period will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It includes a recission (cancellation) fee of 0.25% of the purchase price, or $250 for every $100,000, for those who choose to back out of a deal. For example, if the purchaser exercises the right of rescission on a $1-million home, they would be required to pay $2,500 to the seller.

Buyers still may make offers conditional on home inspections or financing at any time. The protection period will offer homebuyers the opportunity for due diligence at times when conditions are not in place.

The homebuyer protection period is informed by the results of consultations that the BCFSA completed this year with a wide range of real estate industry stakeholders, including home inspectors, appraisers, realtors and academics, as well as representatives from the legal and financial services sectors.

The Province will continue studying the BCFSA's advice and its potential effects to further strengthen public confidence in the real estate market.