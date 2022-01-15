BC Winter games cancelled

The BC Winter Games in Vernon next month have been cancelled.

Greater Vernon made every effort to stage these Games, however the ongoing pandemic, coupled with external factors such as wildfires and floods in many parts of our province this past year, have made it impossible to stage a safe and memorable Games this winter.

“We are disappointed not to be able to have these Games in 2022,” said Jamey Paterson, Chair, BC Games Society Board of Directors. “We are so grateful for the local organizers and volunteers who have devoted countless hours as they navigated a very difficult and constantly changing landscape over the past 18 months.”

The hope is to host the games in 2023.

The 2022 BC Winter Games in Greater Vernon were expecting 1,800 athletes, coaches, and officials from communities across the province, with as many as 2,000 volunteers.