BCHL first star honours for Vees Di Pasquo

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) announced the Three Stars of the Week on Monday, with Penticton Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo named the First Star, for the week ending April 16.

1st Star- Luca Di Pasquo

Luca Di Pasquo helped the Vees to a 2-0 series lead over the Wenatchee Wild with a pair of wins on the weekend. Di Pasquo stopped 44 of 45 shots in his two starts.

Friday, the 19-year-old kicked out 22 of 23 shots fired his way in Penticton’s 3-1 Game 1 win. He was at his best in the first period, turning aside all 12 shots he faced. He stopped 10 of 11 over the final two periods, as the Vees came back from a 1-0 deficit to take Game 1. A night later, Di Pasquo stopped all 22 shots for his first playoff shutout in Penticton’s 7-0 Game 2 win. He was named the second star.

The Livonia, MI, product is 6-0 this postseason with a league-best 1.67 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Honourable Mentions

Penticton Vees F Bradly Nadeau 2GP – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

Penticton Vees F Josh Nadeau 2GP – 4A – 4PTS

Penticton Vees D Joshua Niedermayer 2GP – 1G – 2A – 3PTS