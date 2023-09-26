BCHL names Warriors forward Lokkeberg 3rd star of week

The BC Hockey League announced on Tuesday that West Kelowna Warriors forward Johannes Løkkeberg (’04) has been named the 3rd Star of the Week following the opening weekend of the 2023/24 regular season.

Løkkeberg, 19, enjoyed a strong opening weekend to his BCHL career, tallying three goals and an assist for four points in a pair of Warriors victories to kick-off the campaign. A Bowling Green State University commit, Løkkeberg tallied the bulk of his work in a season-opening 5-3 victory over the Penticton Vees last Friday at Royal LePage Place, where he registered a pair of goals and an assist in a three-point effort.

The Fredrikstad, Norway native followed that up by collecting the first goal of a 5-4 overtime win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at Cominco Arena. Løkkeberg leads the Warriors in points after the first two games of the season with his four and sits in a tie for second in the league in points scored, trailing Langley’s Vitaly Levyy.

Løkkeberg is joined by the Rivermen’s Levyy as well as Surrey Eagles goaltender Ajeet Gundarah who were named 1st and 2nd Stars of the Week, respectfully.

West Kelowna (2-0-0-0) returns home for a pair of games at Royal LePage Place next weekend as they host the Cranbrook Bucks (1-1-0-0) on Friday, September 29th before welcoming the Smoke Eaters to town on Saturday, September 30th. Both games are 7:00 PM start times