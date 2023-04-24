BCHL Playoff schedule released for Vees Interior Conference matchup with Silverbacks

The Penticton Vees will face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a best-of-seven Interior Conference Final series, beginning Friday, April 28, at the SOEC.

It’s the first playoff meeting between the two teams since the 2012-2013 season.

Penticton advanced to round three after a four-game sweep of the Wenatchee Wild in their Interior Conference Semi-Final series. The Vees outscored Wenatchee 18-3 over the four games.

Salmon Arm beat their North Okanagan rivals, the Vernon Vipers in Round Two, winning that series in five games. The Silverbacks advanced to their first Interior Conference Final since 2011 with a 4-3 overtime win in Game Five at home Friday.

This series features two of the top goalies in the BCHL Playoffs in Penticton’s Luca Di Pasquo and Salmon Arm’s Matthew Tovell. Di Pasquo leads all BCHL goaltenders in wins (8), goals-against average (1.50), and save percentage (.939). The Silverbacks’ Tovell sports an 8-1 record to go along with a 2.06 GAA and .928 SV%.

Penticton posted an 5-0 record against the Silverbacks during the regular season.

Interior Conference Semi-Final Schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 28 – Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 29 – Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, May 2 - Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6:00 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, May 3 - Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6:00 pm

Game 5: Friday, May 5 - Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, May 7 - Penticton at Salmon Arm, 4:00 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, May 9 - Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

*If necessary