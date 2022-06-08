BCLC scratch ticket blunder

If you purchased a losing scratch ticket in BC on Monday, you might want to check again.

BCLC is advising British Columbians who played its new $3 Road to Riches Scratch & Win product on June 6, 2022, to re-check their tickets following an error that occurred in a system that validates whether the ticket has won or not.

With integrity and transparency at the core of our business and games, BCLC is working to notify players as soon as possible so that they can re-check tickets, wherever possible. We sincerely apologize to our valued players for the error.

Players who purchased a $3 Road to Riches yesterday (June 6, 2022) – the first day that the new ticket launched – can re-check their ticket(s) at any BCLC lottery retail location, on the Lotto! App or by calling BCLC at 1-866-815-0222.

BCLC’s systems indicate that, in total, players checked approximately 1,898 $3 Road to Riches Scratch & Win tickets Monday at retail locations or on the Lotto! App . Of tickets checked, approximately 503 were winning tickets but displayed a “not a winner” message.

Of the winning tickets, approximately 83 per cent were for tickets that won $3 to $15 prizes, and 15 per cent were for free-play tickets; the remaining prizes were for $20 (7 tickets), $30 (2 tickets) and $100 (1 ticket).

BCLC began to review ticket validations for $3 Road to Riches after a player contacted BCLC on June 6, 2022, regarding a ticket that showed as “not a winner” on a ticket-checking terminal, even though the symbols scratched on the ticket corresponded to a prize.

Out of an abundance of caution, BCLC later suspended validations for the $3 Road to Riches game while it reviewed the issue.

As of approximately 5 a.m. on June 7, 2022, BCLC has tested and confirmed that validations for this game are now working as expected and indicating accurately whether a ticket has won or not.

BCLC confirms that no other ticket was impacted by this error related to the loading of validation files into BCLC’s gaming system. BCLC is reviewing the matter so that it can be prevented in the future.