BCRFA celebrating exceptional restaurant workers

A waitress wears a face mask as she serves water to customers at a restaurant in Montreal, Sunday, July 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

At a time when the restaurants keep getting setbacks, we want to show them people care. Outstanding restaurant workers from across the province will be recognized for their top-notch service at BCRFA.com.

Each week, an outstanding server will be selected to receive a $100 Save-On-Foods gift card and a gift from Sumac Ridge Estate Winery.

At the end of the 12-week promotion, four individuals will be chosen to each receive a special Sumac Ridge Estate Winery gift pack and $250 gift card to Save-On-Foods. These superstar restaurant workers will also be highlighted on the BCRFA and BC Tastes Better Instagram pages (@BCRFA and @bctastesbetter)

Support local restaurants by dining on patios and ordering take-out! Together we can support #BCRestaurants through this tough time.

 

