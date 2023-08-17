BCWS planned ignition moved ahead
Shuswap Emergency Program UPDATE – August 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM
The BC Wildfire planned aerial ignition of approximately 2,600 hectares went ahead this afternoon and evening along the powerline in the North Shuswap.
- Fire in the ignition area will now burn to guards while being monitored by crews patrolling along the powerlines. This reduces the risk of embers being cast from out-of-control burning that may occur when winds shift to come from the north later this evening.
- There will be active fire visible from the Shuswap Lake area as it gets darker.
- When the smoke column collapses, dense smoke may occur overnight and into the morning.
- Structure protection specialists, including crews from CSRD Fire Departments, are working to set up, test and maintain systems in Lee Creek. Mass water tanks have been installed in strategic locations.
- There is no pre-planned timing for an evacuation order, however, the situation is very dynamic. Please continue to monitor BC Wildfire and the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program website, and social media. It is highly recommended to connect with Alertable, the CSRD’s free emergency notification program at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable