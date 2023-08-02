BCWS projections show no imminent concern for structures

BC Wildfire Fire Behaviour Specialists have created extended three- and 10-day fire growth projections for the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire that show minimal growth along the southern flank of the fire, which is the area of concern for the community of Dorian Bay.

The fire growth projected in this model is created assuming zero wildfire suppression occurs during the duration of the modelling, therefore, the model is likely to overestimate the actual growth that will happen.

The modelling shows that even with no fire suppression at all, the fire is only projected to come to 1.5km from the nearest structure.



The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire is a full response fire, which means active fire suppression will continue through aerial operations. There has been seven days of bucketing operations for the helicopter's full daily flying limit.



The fire has grown to 2,527 hectares reflecting growth on the north and west flanks, where the where the fire has burned downslope towards Adams Lake. There has been no notable growth on the south flank towards structures.



Based on current and forecasted fire behaviour, growth modelling, and further wildfire suppression, BCWS recommended rescinding parts of the Evacuation Alert. The areas of Woolford Point and Enns reach, as well as the area under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band, were removed from the Alert area at 3 PM on August 1.



The area of Dorian Bay remains on Evacuation Alert and residents should be ready to leave on short notice, if necessary.

Images: BC Wildfire Projection handout.

