BCWS reporting stable conditions at Lower East Adams Lake

BC Wildfire is reporting the situation with the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire as stable as of 4 PM on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Crews have approximately one-third of the planned fire guard line on the southern flank of the fire constructed. The remaining area of the fire guard needs to be built in more challenging terrain and is taking more time to construct. This guard is designed to help protect North Shuswap communities from the fire spreading in that direction.



A small weather system went through the area in the afternoon, but this did not cause the fire to progress significantly.



Further up Adams Lake, the boat launch at Agate Bay has been closed to all recreational boats due to new Adams Lake Indian Band and TNRD Evacuation Alerts in the area.



A Structure Protection Crew will be in the affected communities monitoring overnight.

This will be the last update of the day unless the situation changes dramatically.

Photo: A Structure Protection Crew working on the shore of Adams Lake. (CSRD photo)