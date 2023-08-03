BCWS reports no structures lost overnight
UPDATE August 3, 2023 – 2 PM - The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting no structures were lost as fire behaviour dramatically increased last night, August 2. Fire crews and structure protection personnel were able to hold the fire primarily north of Rawson Road, where residences are located.
BCWS wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight. Helicopters and fixed-wing aerial resources will be used to fight the fire as needed.
- Last night, the CSRD issued an EVACUATION ORDER affecting all 92 properties previously on Evacuation Alert.
- The CSRD also issued an Evacuation Alert for the Northern Reach of Tsutswecw Provincial Park. There are no residences in this area.
- Yesterday, air tankers were able to drop one load of retardant before the smoke column collapsed, removing the visibility needed to fly.
- Seven water skimmers were engaged from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Helicopters bucketed water to support crews in the area until they were grounded due to darkness.
- The public is asked to stay off the lake to support the aerial firefighting efforts.
- The Adams Lake Ferry is no longer transporting anyone from the public to the east side. The ferry remains in service for BC Wildfire crews and first responders only.
- RCMP and private security are working to keep the evacuated area secure.
- This wildfire remains a quickly evolving situation. Information will be posted as it comes in from the field.