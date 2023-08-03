BCWS reports no structures lost overnight

UPDATE August 3, 2023 – 2 PM - The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting no structures were lost as fire behaviour dramatically increased last night, August 2. Fire crews and structure protection personnel were able to hold the fire primarily north of Rawson Road, where residences are located.

BCWS wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight. Helicopters and fixed-wing aerial resources will be used to fight the fire as needed.