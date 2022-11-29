Be an Angel with the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The excitement around the launch of the 27th annual Be An Angel Campaign has proven one thing; Giving Is Contagious. At the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) we have the privilege to partner once again with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation who is inspired to give by witnessing the generosity of others and will continue to match 20% of all individual donations to the notable, and successful campaign starting December 1st.

The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation has contributed close to $500,000 over the past 16 years. “I remember the first time I read the stories of less fortunate families during the holiday season, pushed to the edge of their abilities based on their income, I instantly felt connected to the cause and wanted to help any way I could”, says Tom Budd.

Stories of people who utilize the food bank will be featured to highlight the impact of the help they have received from the Kelowna and West Kelowna food banks. The clients of COFB are someone’s parents, grandparents, children, friends, or neighbours, who just need a little extra support to thrive. They’ve offered to share their story because of the immense amount of gratitude they have for the services they’re provided with from the food bank but also to encourage others to seek support if they need it.

Skyrocketing inflation and the increased cost of living has proven difficult for people struggling to make ends meet. “Majority of new clients we serve are people who can no longer afford their basic needs, such as low wage earners, students pursuing a post-secondary education, or people who depend on a fixed income to survive”, says Trina Speiser, Director of Development for COFB. “Since the New Year, we have witnessed a 25% increase in people accessing the food bank’s services.” The food bank is projecting the need for 3,250 Holiday Hampers to be distributed in the month of December.

“My goal in philanthropy is to advance the position of those in need and I know that giving can create a ripple effect. It brings me great joy to increase the impact based on donors who feel a strong, emotional connection with what the food bank is trying to achieve. People benefit from kindness, so it’s important to join with others to foster the spirit and strength of generosity throughout our community.” notes Tom Budd

You can Be an Angel three ways:

Donate online at www.cofoodbank.com/BeAnAngel

Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate by credit card, or

Drop by the COFB office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate by cash, cheque, debit, or credit card

Donations are accepted Dec 1st until Dec 31st. The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation will match all individual donations (excluding corporate, foundations and estate gifts) up to a maximum. All contributors of $20 or more will receive a tax receipt.