Be FireSmart ahead of the holidays: KFD says

This holiday season, the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) is sharing safety tips to ensure your festivities are full of sparkle not spark.

“It’s important to keep safety top-of-mind despite the hustle and bustle of the season,” said Paul Johnson, Fire Prevention Officer, Kelowna Fire Department. “Each year, we respond to a number of holiday-related fires, most of which are preventable. Simple reminders can make a big difference in ensuring the holidays remain safe for all.”

Johnson says a fire can easily start with a dry Christmas tree, after someone walks away from a pot on the stovetop, or when a turkey in the oven is left unattended. He recommends keeping holiday gatherings safe with the following tips:

Ensure your smoke alarms are operational by testing them and replacing the batteries

Keep candles out of reach of children and pets – pets can knock over candles with a nudge or a wag of a tail

Keep a watchful eye on items on the stove and in the oven, and have a lid nearby to smother pan fires

Request smokers go outside and provide them with a deep ashtray with water Use non-candle or LED candles for décor items such as table centerpieces (if you must use real candles, never leave them unattended and ensure they are in a glass container where the top of the flame does not exceed the rim)

In addition to holiday entertaining safety tips, KFD shares these Christmas tree safety tips:

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched

Cut two inches off the bottom off the base of the trunk before placing in the stand and water the tree daily

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights

Only use lights that have a “CAN” or “ULC” stamp which certifies they are approved for use in Canada

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections and never exceed manufacturer’s instruction for maximum number of strand connections

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree

Always turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit

Get rid of dried out trees immediately as they are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage or placed outside against the home

Johnson also reminds the public about the use of fireworks in the city.

“We have noticed an increase in the use of fireworks during New Year's celebrations over the last few years. We would like to remind the public that using fireworks in the city is prohibited unless you are certified through Natural Resources Canada as a fireworks operator and have a valid fireworks permit from the fire department.”

For more information on fire safety for the holidays, visit kelowna.ca/fire. For cooking safety, the fire department recommends the public view our “fire safety in the kitchen” video which is posted on the City of Kelowna Fire Department website.