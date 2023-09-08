Be part of the Active Living Centre planning process, join City for an open house

The City of Vernon is taking the next steps in planning for the Active Living Centre (ALC) and is looking for input from the public to help inform the design of the project.

The conceptual design for the ALC was based on extensive public consultation conducted during the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan and the Active Living Centre Feasibility Study.

“City Council is committed to keeping citizens of Vernon involved in this project, which is being developed to serve the current and future needs of a continually growing and dynamic community. That’s why the City is getting ready to host two open houses at the end of this month, to discuss expectations and solicit feedback from the public,” said Doug Ross, Manager, Project Program.

The open houses will be hosted by project team members, including Group2 Architecture, Clark Builders, Master Pools Inc., and the City of Vernon. These team members will be on hand to listen, answer questions, and discuss the ALC project.

The two sessions will take place at the Lakers Clubhouse (7000 Cummins Road):

Monday, September 25 @ 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26 @ 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In addition to the open houses, interested parties and user groups will also be invited to attend group sessions during the day on Tuesday, September 26. Any interested parties are encouraged to contact Doug Ross at doug@vernonalc.ca if they would like to be included in a group session.

“Although this is the first post-referendum engagement with the public, it won’t be the last,” said Ross. “If people are unable to attend any of these sessions, there will be other opportunities to provide input on the project in the future.”

For those residents, groups or business owners who are interested in the project but are unable to attend an open house, please visit www.vernonalc.ca to learn more and stay up-to-date on project progress.

ALC planning process update

As previously announced, the City of Vernon has chosen the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model to carry out the project. IPD merges the owner, architect, general contractor, and other trade partners early on to form a project team that conducts a project validation phase and carries out a preliminary design, intensive cost estimating, timing of construction, and ultimately agree on a target cost to owner.

The ALC project is currently in the pre-validation planning phase, during which time the project team is being formed (including Group2 Architecture, Clark Builders, and Master Pools Inc., among others) and the team is conducting research, seeking additional public input, and gathering information from other communities throughout BC and Alberta that have similar types of indoor recreation facilities.

Project background

The Active Living Centre is a multi-purpose indoor recreation facility that includes: a new aquatic centre that features a 50m pool with double bulkheads, a leisure pool, hot tubs, a sauna and steam room; a fitness centre; a double gymnasium with multiple sport courts; a 150m synthetic walking/running track; and dedicated multi-purpose activity and program spaces.

The facility will be built at 3501 43rd Avenue, west of Kal Tire Place. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2024 and the facility is anticipated to be open in Fall 2026.