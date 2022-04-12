Be prepared for flood and fire

It's time to prepare for this year's spring freshet and wildfire seasons.

British Columbians can take steps to better protect their homes and financial security by buying flood and fire insurance, and can take further action to minimize the potential for damage when flooding is forecast or wildfire threat is high.

"As we've seen in recent years, from wildfires to floods, many households in the province are uninsured or underinsured for the hazards we face in British Columbia, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Home insurance is widely available in every community throughout the province and provides coverage for fire damage and losses.

Tips when dealing with flooding include clearing debris from gutters and downspouts and never drive or walk through flooded streets.

Water can be deeper than it appears, and levels can rise very quickly.