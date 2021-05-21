Be wary of summer job scams

Many students are hoping to find summer jobs.

And the Better Business Bureau is urging students to be wary of employment scams, including scammers imitating well known retailers.

"In 2020 Amazon was the second most impersonated brand across Canada, with Service Canada being number one," explains the BBB's Karla Laird. "It's not an unfamiliar strategy - it's just this time they know it's going to be job related. If you're not doing your research - you could walk right into a summer job scam."

Laird says scams could involve the reshipment of packages and possible stolen goods.

If you want to report something that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud - you can report in on the Bureau's Scam Tracker.