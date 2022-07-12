Be Water Smart This Summer

In the Okanagan, water conservation is a year-round effort. But with warmer summer temperatures now upon us, it’s time to start prioritizing our outdoor water smarts. Everyone has a part to play in conserving water and protecting our changing valley for future generations. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to step up and become a water hero this summer:

Schedule a free irrigation assessment to ensure your system is working efficiently

Collect rainwater in barrels and use it for irrigation

Water between midnight and 6 a.m.

Treat your yard well: let your grass grow long, sharpen your mower blade and over-seed your lawn. Learn more about proper lawn maintenance at Kelowna.ca/watersmart

Transform your yard into a water smart, xeriscaped oasis featuring native plants and grasses

Hire a Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) to help you make your property more water efficient

Take advantage of rebates to offset the cost of making water smart upgrades to your irrigation system

And don’t forget to follow your watering schedule: even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays while odd-numbered addresses are able to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No watering on Mondays.

“After the cooler, wet spring we’ve had, it might seem strange to refocus on conservation,” said Ed Hoppe, Water Quality and Customer Care Supervisor. “But, the Okanagan Valley remains one of Canada’s driest regions, and the last few summers have shown us just how hot and dry things can get – and how fast it can happen. Developing good conservation habits now will help us all adapt and prepare for the hotter temperatures to come.”

Hoppe adds, ”Many of us have begun to notice how our local climate is changing. To adapt to those changes, we need to start thinking about future generations even as we work together to care for our water sources and infrastructure today. That means we need water heroes in our community now more than ever.”

To learn more about what you can do to become a water hero this summer, visit kelowna.ca/watersmart.