Bear-in-Area Alert for City of West Kelowna - Mt. Boucherie trail system
Update 3:40pm: Alert now includes Rose Valley Trails.
Press release from City of West Kelowna on May 1, 2020 at 2:50pm:
Please be advised of a bear-in-area notice for the City of West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie trail systems. A black bear sow and cub(s) is known to be on or around the trails, and most recently sighted this afternoon (Friday, May 01).
To avoid bear encounters:
- Make noise
- Travel in groups
- Keep dogs leashed
- Carry bear spray & know how to use it
In a bear encounter situation:
- Back away slowly, while talking in a calm voice
- If charged, stand your ground & deploy bear spray
- Report encounters to Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277
For more tips visit: https://wildsafebc.com/black-bear/