Bear-in-Area Alert for City of West Kelowna - Mt. Boucherie trail system

Update 3:40pm: Alert now includes Rose Valley Trails.

Press release from City of West Kelowna on May 1, 2020 at 2:50pm:

Please be advised of a bear-in-area notice for the City of West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie trail systems. A black bear sow and cub(s) is known to be on or around the trails, and most recently sighted this afternoon (Friday, May 01).

To avoid bear encounters:

Make noise

Travel in groups

Keep dogs leashed

Carry bear spray & know how to use it

In a bear encounter situation:

Back away slowly, while talking in a calm voice

If charged, stand your ground & deploy bear spray

Report encounters to Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277

For more tips visit: https://wildsafebc.com/black-bear/