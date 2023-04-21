Bear spray attack – two arrested

Just after 3 am on April 19th, 2023 Salmon Arm RCMP officers were called to Beatty Avenue in Salmon Arm.

The investigation revealed that 3 persons arrived at the end of Narcisse Street NW in a car. One of the male’s bear sprayed a man who is staying in a tent at the end of the street. The male suspect and another suspect are from another community.

The male victim was able to protect himself somewhat from the spray and got into a physical altercation with two of the male assailants. The suspects then fled.

As the two suspects fled with the third individual. All three were struck by the car that they arrived as they fled. The vehicle had been left running at the initial scene. The vehicle was then parked in a nearby vacant lot and abandoned. Police have not been able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

The two males that were involved in the initial bear spray attack were arrested nearby and taken to hospital to get treatment for the injuries they sustained during the altercation.

Salmon Arm RCMP Officers continue to investigate the incident but anticipate the matter will be referred to provincial Crown for Charge assessment in the coming month.

Two of the suspects in this case were released on strict no contact and proximity conditions.