Beat the lines, options for paying property taxes

As the City of Penticton property tax deadline approaches, there are a variety of ways to make a payment that avoid waiting in line at City Hall.

Payments must be received by the City by July 31 at 4 p.m. in order to avoid a 10-per-cent penalty. Postmarks are not accepted as proof of payment date.

How to beat the rush?

Pay online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services (allow 3-5 business days for the City to receive your payment).

You can pay online with your credit card, which carries a third-party processing fee (there is no credit card option in-person at City Hall).

Write a cheque, that you can send by mail, courier or put it in the drop box outside City Hall.

And if you want to avoid next year’s lineups, look at signing up for pre-authorized payments for utilities and property taxes.

If you want to come in person, City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, plus there’s four free 30-minute parking spots right outside for those paying property tax bills.

For more information on City of Penticton property taxes, visit www.penticton.ca/taxes