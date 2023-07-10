iHeartRadio

Beat the lines, options for paying property taxes


city of penticton

As the City of Penticton property tax deadline approaches, there are a variety of ways to make a payment that avoid waiting in line at City Hall.

Payments must be received by the City by July 31 at 4 p.m. in order to avoid a 10-per-cent penalty. Postmarks are not accepted as proof of payment date.

How to beat the rush?

  • Pay online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services (allow 3-5 business days for the City to receive your payment).
  • You can pay online with your credit card, which carries a third-party processing fee (there is no credit card option in-person at City Hall).
  • Write a cheque, that you can send by mail, courier or put it in the drop box outside City Hall.
  • And if you want to avoid next year’s lineups, look at signing up for pre-authorized payments for utilities and property taxes.

If you want to come in person, City Hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, plus there’s four free 30-minute parking spots right outside for those paying property tax bills.

For more information on City of Penticton property taxes, visit www.penticton.ca/taxes

