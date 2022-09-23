Bedroom fire prompts quick response from KFD to stop spread of blaze

At approximately 4:30 pm (September 22) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a fire in a bedroom of a single-family home.

The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the soffit area at the front of the home.

Crews entered and discovered a small fire on the dresser in the front bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished. The home was then ventilated of residual smoke. Damage was contained to the bedroom. The fire is deemed accidental in nature and there were no injuries to report.

KFD responded with three engines, Rescue unit, Command vehicle and 17 personnel.

The fire department wants to remind you to exercise caution when using candles and not leave them unattended.