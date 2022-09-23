Bedroom fire prompts quick response from KFD to stop spread of blaze
At approximately 4:30 pm (September 22) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a fire in a bedroom of a single-family home.
The first arriving officer reported smoke coming from the soffit area at the front of the home.
Crews entered and discovered a small fire on the dresser in the front bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished. The home was then ventilated of residual smoke. Damage was contained to the bedroom. The fire is deemed accidental in nature and there were no injuries to report.
KFD responded with three engines, Rescue unit, Command vehicle and 17 personnel.
The fire department wants to remind you to exercise caution when using candles and not leave them unattended.
-
RCMP Heroes Run in Second YearNed's Wish is excited to be partnering with Canine Heroes Kennel to hold our second annual Heroes Run in beautiful Kelowna, BC on September 25, 2022 taking off from 4395 Goodson Rd at 9:00 a.m.
-
Kelowna Rockets Host Portland Winterhawks in Season OpenerGame time 7:05 at Prospera Place
-
Progress being made on new building for Vernon Search and RescueThe new facility for Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) is taking shape.
-
What days can we water our lawns and plants? : RDCO moves to stage oneAs needed, customers of the six water systems operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan return to odd/even outdoor irrigation.
-
Water quality advisory: Black Mountain Irrigation DistrictPlease be advised that the Black Mountain Irrigation District has issued a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for the entire BMID service area, due to a change in water treatment.
-
City digital map will undergo update: not available Sunday, September 25A popular section of the City of Kelowna website will be offline Sunday for a technology update.
-
BC's 'Raise-a-Reader' campaign beginsNearly 55,000 kids, parents and caregivers in B.C., including in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, can access family literacy programs to improve their reading skills through the annual Raise-a-Reader campaign Sept. 22-29, 2022.
-
Drugs and weapons seized by Penticton RCMP in arrest of manOn September 21st, 2022, around 9 a.m., a frontline officer responded to a report of a man passed out inside a running vehicle near Amherst Street and Rosetown Ave.
-
Kelowna man wins a little "Extra" with Lotto 6/49 ticketUpon discovering he scored $500,000 playing the Extra during the August 31, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw, Lorne Hradecki was in denial for a full 24 hours before reality hit that his win was real.