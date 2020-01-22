Bell Media donates $15,000 to support mental health programs for youth

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna is pleased to receive a $15,000 grant from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund to support a youth mental health mobile unit in the Kelowna area. Bell Media is the parent company of AM 1150. Phil Johnson of the Early Edition presented the cheque to the CMHA.



"The work that Bell is doing and has done, I think in terms of moving the message forward, helping to address stigma and helping to support grassroots organizations and community initiatives, that's awesome," says Director of Service Delivery & Program Innovation Mike Gawliuk. "We are super thankful to Bell for all the work they do and certainly in their support for Foundry mobile."

The money will go to a mobile health unit for the CMHA's Foundry Kelowna program. It's a wellness centre where young people can go for help with mental health, substance abuse and other issues they might be facing. It's also a place where they can find hope, help and support when they need it. The mobile unit will let Foundry Kelowna expand their reach to Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland.

"We certainly see it situating itself in those communities on specified days of the week, with hours that young people can access," says Gawliuk. "We're also in conversation with the Westbank First Nation. We want a consistent presence in those communities. We want to be in a place where young people and their families can get to us, and be able to afford them the services that they require."

CMHA Kelowna has purchased a vehicle which is now being retro-fitted for their needs. It should be on the road soon.

CMHA Kelowna, the operator and lead agency for Foundry Kelowna, is working to provide better access to mental health services for youth who live in the Central Okanagan.