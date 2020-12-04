Bell Media's Stuff-a-Bus moving online

Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, foood drives are the latest community events cancelled by provincial health order.

That means Bell Media's Stuff-a-Bus scheduled for today through Sunday at Superstores in Kelowna and West Kelowna has to change.

It will instead become an online campaign for cash donations to the Central Okanagan Foodbank.

Remember that every dollar you give becomes three dollars in foodbank buying power.

You'll find the how-tos on the AM 1150 website or the Central Okanagan Foodbank website.