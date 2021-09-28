Ben Lee Park gets facelift

The Ben Lee Park playground will soon be getting an upgrade, including the installation of a new, accessible swing.

Fencing will go up around the playground on Monday, October 4 before upgrade work goes into full swing and is expected to finish with the playground reopening by the end of October. Work will be contained within the playground area and the rest of Ben Lee Park will remain open to public access.

A new Freedom Glider will be added to the playground. This is a swing that wheelchair users can enjoy without having to move out of their chair. Some equipment will be rearranged to make room for the Freedom Glider, including the Play Car moving from the south end to the north end of the playground. The playground’s rubber surface will also be repaired once equipment has been repositioned and installed.