Ben Thornton traded to Rockets from Wheat Kings for draft pick

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired 2004-born forward Ben Thornton from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a conditional draft pick from the Rockets.

Thornton appeared in 15 games last season for the Wheat Kings, recording three goals and three assists. The Chilliwack, BC product has appeared in 78 games over four seasons, recording 16 points (9G, 7A) and 14 penalty minutes.

The 6’2.5″, 185-pound forward was selected 15th overall by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.