Benvoulin Heritage Park Moving Toward Heritage Designation

Benvoulin Heritage Park is closer to getting proper heritage designation.

Kelowna city planner Arlene Janousek says Benvoulin Heritage Church on the property has been given the designation, but the other buildings and entire property are not protected.

"The present day Reid Hall replaced the original hall in 2000 and provides value as a community hall. It was designed to be architecturally compatible with the church and is set back to ensure the church remains the focus of the site. The McIver Farm House, it was built in 1904 and has heritage value for being representative of the vernacular salt box house type, which is an Eastern Canadian tradition that's locally not very common. It has further value for its association with early agriculture and interest by the Kelowna community in conserving it."

Councillor Luke Stack said he's glad to see the issue come forward, "The Benvoulin Church has been a part of our history for such a long time and, on a personal note, my daughter got married there. It's nice to see that the tree that Walter planted is also becoming a heritage part of our city. So, I just think overall this is a good news story and hats off to the Heritage Organization for putting it together."

Kelowna council gave first reading at Monday's council meeting.

The matter will be proceeding to public hearing.