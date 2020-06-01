Bernard Ave in Kelowna's Downtown To Close For the Summer June 29th

It’s been approved - Bernard Avenue in Kelowna’s downtown will be closed for pedestrians only.

Kelowna city council gave final approval at today's meeting to close the street through July and August.

Restaurants and retail stores with frontage on Bernard will have the option of expanding onto the sidewalk and parking spaces to increase capacity and allow for safer dining and shopping outside.

City staff say they want to make the application and approval process as easy as possible. The permanent patio guidelines are being altered for the closure.

Food trucks and other vendors will not be permitted.