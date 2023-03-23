Big machine stolen from construction site

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report of a theft from a construction site in the 2100 block of Optic Court in Kelowna that occurred Sunday night at approximately 9:20pm.

The complainant stated a suspect male was captured on video breaking into and then stealing a massive orange Skytrak Telehandler 10054 from the site.

Police were advised the suspect entered the site on foot from the highway side and then loaded the machine onto a semi truck and flat deck which was parked nearby on the corner of Pier Mac Way and Lochrem Road.

“The Kelowna RCMP is fully engaged and will use every investigational avenue in an effort to bring those involved to justice and return the equipment to it’s rightful owners, “said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you have witnessed this theft or have dash camera recordings from Sunday night between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m from the general area or along Hwy 97N, the Kelowna RCMP would like to speak with you. Please contact the RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-14822. You can also report anonymously through the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.